Gauahar Khan Shares Unseen Wedding Pics with 'Jaanu' Zaid Darbar on 1-month Anniversary

Gauahar Khan has penned a loving note to her husband Zaid Darbar as the two completed one month of marital bliss. The actress shared a series of unseen pictures from their multiple wedding functions alongside a heartfelt message.

Sharing the candid photos, Gauahar wrote, "1-month Anniversary, would probably not mean much to people, but for me, it’s the celebration of finding my true love, my best friend, my partner in the super times, and my backbone when things go wrong. @zaid_darbar thank you for being just unbelievably AMAZING. Thank you for loving me as I have never known love could be. I love you HUSBAND. #Gaza #25Dec2020 Happy one Month Jaanu." (sic)

Gauahar Khan, who is receiving rave reviews for her performance in Tandav, enjoyed a romantic holiday with Zaid Darbar. The couple jetted off to Udaipur for their honeymoon, owing to Gauahar's packed schedule.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25 in the presence of their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Gauahar is currently seen in Tandav, which has an ensemble cast featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub among others. The show has landed into controversy for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments.