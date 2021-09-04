Gauahar Khan Slams People 'Giving Interviews' After Meeting Sidharth Shukla's Grieving Family

Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla‘s death on September 2, Thursday, sent shock waves through the country and his friends and family, industry colleagues and fans have been mourning since then. Amid this, actor Gauahar Khan took to social media to share an important message after Sidharth’s funeral. She slammed the people giving out details after meeting the grieving family, and urged them to stop it.

Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism 🙏🏻— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 3, 2021

Sidharth’s family members, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and his industry friends including Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Sambhavna Seth, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, and Shefali Jariwala, were present at the funeral.

After the actor’s death, Gauahar had shared some glimpses of their moments in Bigg Boss 14. Both entered the house as seniors along with actress Hina Khan.

Earlier in the day, famous WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena paid tribute to Sidharth by sharing a monochromatic picture of the actor.

Sidharth breathed his last on Thursday, September 2 in Mumbai. He was taken to Cooper Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The cause of his death is said to be a heart attack. The post-mortem has been done and it has been confirmed that there were no external injuries on his body. The late actor is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.

