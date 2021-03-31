Gauahar Khan Steps Out with Hubby Zaid Darbar, Offers Hand Sanitizers

Newlyweds, actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, were papped by the shutterbugs in the city on Tuesday. The couple looked ravishing as they happily posed for the cameras. Gauahar looked gorgeous in a yellow chikankari sharara dress and Zaid appeared suave in turquoise kurta. The couple was seen offering sanitiser to shutterbugs as they were clicked.

Both Gauahar and Zaid were seen taking extra care while in public after the FIR controversy. The actress was very particular about taking precautions amid this Covid upsurge, as she took out a sanitizer spray from her bag and sprayed it on the hands of the camerapersons.

It was not long ago that Gauahar was mired with the controversy concerning her Covid-19 report. She was accused of flouting the quarantine guidelines after being Corona positive. BMC lodged an FIR against her when she headed out for shooting in spite of testing positive.

Although, her team quickly responded, and released a statement to put an end to all the speculations. Her team announced that she is a law abiding citizen and observed all the norms of BMC. She has been cooperative with the Mumbai Police in whichever way was required. They appealed to respect her emotions and let her heal in this tough time as she recently lost her father.

She even shared a post with a throwback picture of her late father with a remembering note. Her father Zafar Ahmed Khan died earlier this month.

As she was going through a rough patch, she thanked her husband Zaid Darbar for supporting her all this while. She took to Instagram and shared an emotional post being grateful to her husband.

Gauahar tied the knot with Zaid, the son of Ismail Darbar in a private Nikaah ceremony in December. Ismail Darabr is a famous music composer of Bollywood who has given music in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and more.