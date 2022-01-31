Gauahar Khan Takes Dig At Tejasswi Prakash's Bigg Boss 15 Win: 'Silence in Studio Said It All'

After the Bigg Boss 15 winner announcement, Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to take a dig at Tejasswi Prakash. Gauahar Khan, who was supporting Pratik Sehajpal throughout Bigg Boss 15, seemed unimpressed by Tejasswi’s win at the grand finale. Tejasswi emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 while Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra took the second and third spots, respectively. She took home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and prize money of Rs 40 lakh.

Gauahar, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, mentioned how the “silence" on Tejasswi being announced as winner “said it all". In her tweet, Gauahar also sent out an encouraging message for Pratik.

Gauahar tweeted, “LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #BB15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high." (sic)

In another tweet, Gauahar shared her pick for the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up. “#ShamitaShetty you truly deserved to be in the top 2! You have played a feisty, dignified game. Loved it. All the best for everything in the future,” she wrote.

At the grand finale, Tejasswi was also announced as the lead star of Naagin 6. Talking about her victory, she said in a statement, “When I entered the Bigg Boss house, everything seemed like a dream in the beginning. But as I started to settle in and understand the game, I was completely immersed in it and today when I look back, what an incredible journey it has been. It feels surreal to have finally won the trophy, but the real prize that I am taking home is the learnings and experiences. My deepest gratitude to everyone who has believed in me. I want to thank Salman (Khan) sir for his rock-solid support, the Colors team, and all my incredible fans out there who rooted for me and made this journey a memorable one.”

