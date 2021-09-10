Gauahar Khan Takes on BTS' Permission To Dance Challenge, Fans Love Her Moves

Gauahar Khan has no qualms in wearing her heart on her sleeve. The talented model-actress is a charmer which can be evidenced from the interesting Reels she shares with her fans. Recently, she shared an Instagram Reel of herself grooving to BTS’ hit single Permission To Dance, displaying infectious energy. The K-pop band has been running a Permission to Dance challenge on social media, and Gauahar joined in on the trend. Dressed in a cropped shirt, blue denims and shoes, the diva dances like nobody's watching.

In the video, she is seen nailing every move as she lip-syncs to the popular track. While posting it on Friday, she wrote, “Let your soul dance.” followed by the hashtag, We don't need Permission To Dance. Gauahar also asked her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform, “Agree?” The post instantly became a hit on the social networking platform. Followers of the diva expressed how much they loved her Reels as they showered the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

While Gauahar’s individual videos gain much popularity among her fans, her posts with her husband, choreographer-content creator Zaid Darbar are a special treat for GaZa admirers. The couple recently trended big time on social media after a video of them dancing to Gauahar’s song was shared online. The dance number is Jhalla Wallah sung by Shreya Ghoshal in the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. While posting the video, the actress wrote, “I cherish every single moment with you. Thank you for bringing laughter to my life.”

The couple travelled to Maldives last month and shared many fond memories from their getaway. Gauahar was seen performing on the viral trend, Touch It. She captioned her dance video as, “High seas, Choppy water, Treated it with my moves.”

Gauahar married son of music director-singer Ismail Darbar, Zaid in December last year. The couple together featured in the recently-released music video, Wapis.

She is a popular model and known for her work in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She emerged as the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss 7. She also played an important role in the political web series Tandav and the recently released film, 14 Phere.

