Gauahar Khan Talks About Propaganda In Cryptic Tweet, Netizens Wonder If She Takes a Dig At The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files has been making headlines ever since its release. The movie has been getting a positive response from both, the audience and the critics. It has also been ruling box office collection. Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Yami Gautam among others also penned their thoughts in the movie. Amid all this, Gauahar Khan shared a cryptic tweet in which she talked about propaganda. “If u don’t see the propaganda, ur soul is blind, deaf and dumb!" she wrote. However, Gauahar did not specify what is she talking about.

If u don’t see the propaganda , ur soul is blind , deaf and dumb !— Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 15, 2022

Her tweet has left netizens wondering if Gauahar took a dig at The Kashmir Files. “If this is in regards of The Kashmir files movie which you see as propaganda. I am unfollowing you straight away," one of the social media users wrote. Another netizen tweeted, “Oh really. So Kashmiri pandits ending up in tears across cinemas, expressing that finally someone has shown their story is all fake? Shame on you!"

Advertisement

Everything in the film is based on recorded facts and experiences of survivors. https://t.co/0aKXrCby3L— Shubham (@Shubham__2606) March 15, 2022

~

Ofcourse I see the propogandaThe propoganda to show the truth, the propoganda to make the people realise that what happened with Kashmiri Hindus is Unforgettable (Forgive but don't forget)And finally the propoganda of exposing the propoganda of the ruling party in 1990— Daksh Shanklesha (@DakshShanklesha) March 15, 2022

This is so sad to see educated people like you declaring it as a propaganda… to all my fellow Muslim citizens who are in misconception that this movie is spreading hate towards them NOO .Movie bs ek sachhai h jo itni kadwi h ki jhoothi lag ri , movie bs ye btane k liye h ki— Pragati Shukla (@arri_mori_maiya) March 15, 2022

On the other hand, The Kashmir Files is also making solid business at the box office. The film has earned over Rs 42 crore in India so far. The film that earned Rs 3.55 crore, Rs 8.50 crore, and Rs 15.10 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively, collected over Rs 15 crore on Monday.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar among others was released on March 11. It depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.