Gauahar Khan Teases Fiance Zaid Darbar As She Dances Her Heart Out at Their Pre-wedding Bash

Gauahar Khan, who is all set to tie the knot with fiance Zaid Darbar on December 25 in Mumbai, had a blast at their pre-wedding bash, wherein the actress danced her heart out. Several fan pages and dedicated to the actress and celebrity photographers shared videos of the couple shaking a leg at their pre-wedding festivities. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were seen twinning in yellow outfits. The bride-to-be picked a yellow lehenga designed by Maayera Jaipur, while Zaid Darbar accessorised his yellow kurta with tinted glasses. In one of the videos, Gauahar is also seen teasing Zaid which leaves him blushing.

Gauahar and Zaid, who have been dating for some time, announced their wedding date on Instagram. "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," read an excerpt from the post.

Gauahar Khan is best known for films such as Rocket Singh, Game, and Ishaqzaade. She participated in reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She recently featured as one of the seniors in Bigg Boss 14. Zaid Darbar is a professional choreographer and the son of music composer Ismail Darbar.