Gauahar Khan to Play Next Komolika After Hina Khan in Kausautii Zindagii Kay?

One man’s loss is another man’s gain might come true for Gauahar Khan if sources are to be believed. Gauahar, who is currently seen in the web series The Office (Based on the US-based show with the same name) may have been roped in to play the role of Komolika in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, since Hina Khan will be exiting the show soon.

According to sources in a Pinkvilla report, “The makers are very keen on having Gauahar on-board to play Komolika on the show. Gauahar even gave the look test and has been in constant talks with the production house. The makers seem convinced and are insisting on having Khan as the new Komolika, but Gauahar is in a dilemma given that she has other web series and projects in hand. However, final talks and modalities are yet to be discussed.”

The character of Komolika is indeed a huge role to play, given that the popularity of the character is still remains among the audience. People had been liking Hina’s role in show and bringing in a new face that fits the bill is a big responsibility on the part of makers. The show too has been doing immensely well according to the TRP charts. It was during a Facebook Live Chat when Hina Khan had expressed her likely break from the show, since she has her movie commitments on the line. It had also led to various rumors and reports on the same. Clearing it all, she had said in the live chat, “As you guys must be reading in a few articles done by online portals that have written about my exit from the show. Well, it's not like that. I'm taking a break from Kasautii and that's because of a reason.”

She added, “I have three films in my kitty out of which one I'm shooting in May, one in June, and another one in August. I'm pretty excited to shoot it. I'm going to take a break of 4-5 months beginning from mid-April. Let's see how it goes from here. The show must go on. If at all the character is needed in the show they will see what to do.”

She clarified that she is not quitting the show and will be back by saying, “Whether I manage to come back will be a call that has to be taken at the right time. I will be shooting till mid-April and you will be seeing me the whole of April. I am not quitting Kasautii.”

Hina Khan will be making her big Bollywood debut with a Vikram Bhatt movie.

