Gauahar Khan to Rumoured Boyfriend Zaid Darbar Before Entering Bigg Boss 14: Do Not Leak Any Details

Before going inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, actress Gauahar Khan did a live session with her fans on Instagram. The actress was joined by rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar in the session.

During the session, Gauahar asked Zaid to wish her luck and while doing so not to divulge any details about her role in the reality show. The latter teases her that he doesn't know anything and she gives him extra points for his acting. Zaid's brother Awez and Gauahar's family members also join in to wish her good luck.

Gauahar, who has been the participant and the winner of Bigg Boss 7, had recently shared a throwback entry video from the season. "Throwback to one of my best moments! #biggboss7 entry ! I feel like this was one of my best dance acts," the actress captioned it on Instagram.

Recently, Gauahar posted pictures of her outfit from her stage act on Bigg Boss 14, where she can be seen sporting classic white shorts and top. Her jacket with gold work on it is the highlight.

Meanwhile, along with Gauahar, Sidharth Shukla will also be entering the Bigg Boss house as a special guest.