Gauahar Khan Wishes Her Father Happy Birthday with This Pic, Zaid Darbar Poses with Them

Newly-wed Gauahar Khan celebrated the birthday of her father yesterday. The actress took to Instagram and posted a picture of her dad Zafar Ahmed Khan being embraced by both Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar.

Sharing the picture, Gauahar said that he is the coolest dad ever. Wishing that god grants him a long life, Gauahar wished her ‘pappa’ a happy birthday. The caption also said, “The Z’s in my life,” talking about both Zaid and Zafar.

The three of them are dressed casually in the picture. Gauahar is wearing a boyfriend denim jacket while Zaid is in black attire. Since being shared, the adorable photograph has been liked over 2 lakh times.

Wishes started pouring in for Gauahar’s father after her post. Zaid commented, “Happy Birthday Pappa,” on the picture and Gauahar responded with heart and kiss emojis.

TV actor Hina Khan, who was with Gauahar as a Toofani Senior in the Bigg Boss 14 house also wished the latter’s father. In her response to Hina, Gauahar said, “Thank you doll.” Zaid’s brother Awez Darbar, who is a choreographer, also wished his sister-in-law’s father on the occasion. He said, “Happy Birthday Daddy G,” to which Gauahar replied which hugs emojis.

Gauahar is often called G by her loved ones and fans.

The actress got hitched to Zaid on December 25 last year. The groom is dancer-composer himself and is the son of famous Bollywood music composer, Ismail Darbar.

Recently, Gauahar had shared pictures of a lunch party from her friend Usha Kakade's house. She looked gorgeous in the neon yellow saree while Zaid was wearing a blue kurta and golden churidar.

Along with the couple, Gauahar’s sister Nigaar Khan and their mother Razia Zafar Khan were also at the lunch party.

The actress’s latest work Tandav is premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The web series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra and Sunil Grover.