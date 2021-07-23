Gauahar Khan: With OTT, I'm Getting Projects That are Dependent On My Shoulder as an Actor

After having worked in the entertainment industry for more than 18 years, Gauahar Khan is living the best phase of her acting career today, thanks to OTT platforms which have given her a chance to experiment with her roles and try something new with every project. “The choices that I made with The Office and SideHero on Eros Now and of course, Tandav which did extremely well for me, I’d say OTT has definitely given me a chance to explore more," Gauahar told us.

“OTT has given a lot of actors their due what they couldn’t get in a limited amount of films that were offered to them. For me, I’m extremely grateful for every role that I was offered whether it was Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, Rocket Singh, Game or any of the films that I have done. But now with OTT, I’m getting more plum roles that are also dependent on my shoulder as an actor and where I have a significant share to kind of contribute to the script," she added.

The actress will next be seen in ZEE5’s 14 Phere, which releases on the streamer today. The film, also starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda and Jameel Khan, revolves around Sanjay Singh (Vikrant), a Rajput boy from Bihar and Aditi Karwasra (Kriti), a jat woman from Jaipur, and their love story, adventures, and misadventures. The film, directed by Devanshu Kumar, features Gauahar as a theatre actor, Zubina, who plays the fake mother to both Vikrant and Kriti’s characters respectively for the two weddings. This is the first time that Gauahar has tried her hand at comedy.

“It’s a genre that you can horribly fail at if you don’t get it right," she said. “I actually believe that the audience is going to love what I have tried to do because this has been a huge challenge for me. Doing comedy with one character is fine but doing it with three different characters is quite challenging, especially if it’s your first attempt at comedy in Bollywood. I just hope people will see this new side in me and know that Gauahar can do the serious stuff also and the vicious stuff also and now the comic stuff, too. I’m really grateful that I got finalised for this role."

Elaborating on how she approached her character for the film, Gauahar said, “Zubina was a well-thought-out character by Devanshu sir. It’s a very special character in terms of she brings the spark, spunkiness and craziness to the film. Also, my character’s chemistry with Jameel sir’s character is very fun to watch. As actors, they are competing from different eras. He is a person who is a veteran and who’s been there and done that and Zubina thinks she is too big for her age bracket and nobody can beat her at what she does. So, their banter is very interesting to watch. My approach was to deliver it convincingly and follow my director’s direction because he was just so detailed in the way he wanted Zubina. Basically, it shouldn’t be OTT because then you catch that it’s fake."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here