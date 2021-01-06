Gauahar Khan Won't Do Bold Scenes, Says 'Have My Lines Drawn'

Actress Gauahar Khan, who will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s web series Tandav, said that she doesn’t want to do bold scenes for the "heck of it."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I am clear that I won’t do such scenes for the heck of it. My job as an actor is to deliver and do justice to the character I am portraying. But yes, I do have my lines drawn, especially when it comes to the kind of content I want to associate with. I’ll not be crossing the line just for the need of wanting to be a part of the show.”

The actress added that all those roles that came to her, she felt they weren’t something which she could deliver to with all her heart. She said, “So, I had to say no to them, irrespective of how big the project was. As an artiste, I know I am supposed to deliver to the audience with complete conviction, but then there are certain things like being explicit or too bold on screen, which I am not at all comfortable doing.”

Tandav also stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover among others in pivotal roles. It will release on Amazon Prime on January 15.