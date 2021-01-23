Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Dance to Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; Watch Video

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar, who is a YouTuber, were seen dancing to the title track of the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, starring Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel. Recreating the famous step of the song and sharing it on Instagram, Zaid captioned it as "Main tera hero" and called Gauahar his partner in crime. The video is from Zaid's dance studio and the couple looked cute dressed in casuals.

The clip is going viral on social networking sites. Fans are showering love on the duo with comments and reactions.

Both Zaid and Gauahar are brilliant dancers. Where the former is a well-known choreographer in the industry, the latter is popular for her terrific dance performances. The duo got married on December 25, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The couple announced their wedding by sharing a note on Instagram.

They have been sharing their loved-up pictures and videos from their vacations and family function on a continuous basis ever since their marriage. Gauahar has a fan following of 4 million on her Instagram handle whereas, Zaid is with 742K followers.

Commenting on their marriage, the duo had said that they had lots of things in common and enjoyed each other’s company and hence they knew they would have a great friendship. Gauahar stated that when Zaid proposed to her, there were no second thoughts and they got married.

One of the prettiest actresses of the television industry, she has also marked her presence in Bollywood with her role in the movie Ishaqzaade co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. And now, she is getting praised for her performance in the latest web series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia.

On the other hand, Zaid Darbar is the son of the most popular music composer Ismail Darbar.

The duo is enjoying their personal space while also coping up with their hectic schedule.