Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Enjoy Lavish Lunch with Her Sister Nigaar Khan and Family, See Pics

Gauahar Khan shared a string of pictures from her family get-together at her friend's place in Pune. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar received a grand welcome as they arrived at her friend Usha Kakade's house in Pune. The newly married couple was joined by Gauahar's sister Nigaar Khan and her mother.

For the occasion, Gauahar opted for a neon yellow saree which she teamed with a pink blouse and a gold necklace and earrings. While Zaid looked handsome in a blue kurta and golden churidar.

The actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner got married to actor-dancer Zaid, son of composer Ismail Darbar, on 2020 Christmas, and the couple shared photographs of the wedding on their verified Instagram accounts. Earlier, they had triggered off curiosity among fans when they announced their wedding date on social media, and also kept them regularly updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story.

Gauahar is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming web-series Tandav, which talks of the dark side of Indian politics. The show stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, and Sarah Jane Dias, and marks Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar's debut in the OTT space.