Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Get Grand Welcome as Family Members Sing 'Tu Jo Mila,' Watch Video
An adorable video of newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar getting a grand and musical welcome from their family is going viral on the internet.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: December 28, 2020, 19:54 IST
Actress Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar recently tied the knot in Mumbai. Now, a video from after their wedding has surfaced, which shows their family members giving them with a grand and musical welcome.
In the video shared by photo-journalist Viral Bhayani, Gauahar and Zaid's families can be seen singing 'Tu Jo Mila,' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and showering them with flowers. Gauahar can also be seen singing excitedly in the video, which has now gone viral.
Gauahar and Zaid, who have been coined as 'Gaza' have shared many gorgeous pictures and videos from the ceremony. The duo also danced to classic Bollywood numbers on their reception.
Another video from the reception went viral where Gauahar could be seen dancing to her famous song Jhalla Wallah from Ishaqzaade.
Gauahar and Zaid also had the most adorable wedding invites and gifted themselves a special clay mold of them holding hands. As the couple immortalised their love, Gauahar wished for her children to have beautiful hands like Zaid. They met during the lockdown period when cupid struck. On November 5, Gauahar broke the news of her engagement with boyfriend, Zaid.