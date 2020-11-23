Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Make Stylish Appearance as They Return from Their Dubai Vacation

Newly engaged couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who took off to Dubai a few days ago, has returned from their vacation and were spotted at Mumbai airport. The duo posed for the paparazzi as well.

While Gauahar can be seen donning in a light blue outfit, Zaid was seen opting for a printed white jacket. The duo has also been seen wearing a face mask. Videos and pictures of the duo stylish appearance have been doing rounds on the Internet.

Zaid and Gauahar’s Dubai vacation was like a dream vacation as the duo were seen having some quality time with each other. Gauahar has been kept sharing glimpses from their fun time and the pictures have taken over social media. Recently, she shared a video featuring her having a lot of aqua-fun. Sharing the video on her Instagram. she wrote, “No caption needed ! @aquafunme #Dubai ! The best time ever thanks to @zaid_darbar #ahmed ! Can u tell me which fall hurt me the most???? I’ll reply to the correct guess.”

The actress also shared a couple of pictures while prepping up for a dive. Her backdrop view has left the netizens awestruck. In the picture, the actress can be seen all smiling as she seems enjoying the vacation to the fullest. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The smile says it all ! One of the best times I’ve had ! Thank u my #zeddy for the best day ever ! @aquafunme the most water fun that a place can be ! Loved every moment !”

Gauahar and Zaid are speculated to tie the knot on December 25 at ITC Maratha in Mumbai. The love birds left everyone astonished with the announcement of their engagement on social media. The duo was reported to be dating each other for a long time, however, they never accepted the same.