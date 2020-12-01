Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar To Get Married On December 25

Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar are set to tie the knot on December 25, the couple announced on Tuesday. The duo, who got engaged last month, will have an intimate ceremony in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Khan, known for films like “Ishaqzaade” and “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year”, took to Instagram to share the marriage date with her fans. The former “Bigg Boss” winner also shared pre-wedding photoshoot pictures with Zaid Darbar, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar. “It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony,” Khan said in a statement. The 37-year-old actor sought blessings from her fans and thanked them for their continued love and the “outpour of warm wishes”. “We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love,” she added. Zaid Darbar, 32, also shared the same pictures and statement on his Instagram account.

Khan was recently seen on the latest season of “Bigg Boss”, the Colors reality show.