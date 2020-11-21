Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to have a Mumbai Wedding on This Date?

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar stunned their fans with their engagement news earlier this month. Referred by their fans as GaZa, the much-in-love duo took off to holiday in Dubai, a few days ago. Ever since they confirmed the engagement, fans have been keenly waiting to hear the wedding bells. They ensured to reveal a date very soon. It appears that the wedding date has been set.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the couple has confirmed that they will tie the nuptial knot on December 25, this year. The entertainment portal stated that Gauahar and Zaid will get married in Mumbai itself. The marriage ceremony will take place with close friends and immediate family members of both in attendance. The venue of the wedding is ITC Maratha in Mumbai, the source was quoted by the report as saying. Additionally, the couple is expected to take off to Pune for a grand pre-wedding photoshoot.

The actress and choreographer announced the news of their engagement on November 5. They shared pictures on their respective Instagram handles. Several fans and friends of the couple from the industry congratulated them in the comments.

Both Gauahar and Zaid have been actively communicating with their followers via social media. They are currently living it up in Dubai. On their trip, they are also joined by some close friends and cousins. Visuals of Gauahar and Zaid’s Dubai vacation have taken over social media and fans can't stop gushing over them.

Sharing a recent picture, Zaid wrote, “Unplanned yet In SYNC! Always & Forever! @gauaharkhan! #BeachBuddies #Dubai #homevibes Location- @aquafunme” Gauahar replied, saying, “Best pic ever. #Alhamdulillah #Zeddy.”

The duo also keeps sharing dance videos and fun clips with each other on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of their love-filled life.