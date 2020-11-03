Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to Tie the Knot Next Month?

Back from her stint at Bigg Boss 14 house as a toofani senior, actress Gauahar Khan might be getting hitched soon. Former Bigg Boss winner is rumoured to be dating Bollywood singer-composer Ismail Darbar’s son, Zaid Darbar. She has also been dropping multiple posts with him.

Adding fuel to the ongoing rumours, the actress was spotted hand-in-hand with beau Zaid at the airport as they came back from a quick getaway in Goa after Gauahar finished her Bigg Boss schedule. She has posted pictures from her serene Goa vacation on Instagram. One of the pictures shows Gauahar holding someone's hands. In the caption, she asked her followers to guess whose hand she is holding.

Replying to her post, Zaid commented, "Mujhe pata hai kiska haat hai. Ek Bohot he cute insaan ka haat hai. (I know whose hand this is. It's the hand of a very cute person)"

According to a report in ETimes, Gauahar and Zaid are going to get married on December 25, 2020. The pre-wedding festivities and traditions will start from December 22. The wedding will be an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family members attending the special occasion. The report also mentions that the wedding will take place in Mumbai and the Khan and Darbar families have already commenced with the wedding preparations.

Gauahar’s sister Nigaar Khan, who is settled abroad, will also fly in for her sister’s wedding. Interestingly, Gauahar and Zaid have already exchanged their rings dancing to the Diamond da Challa song by Neha Kakkar in one of their Instagram videos. Captioning the video, Gauahar asks her fans if it was the effect of the song or their true feelings for each other. However, no official confirmation from the same has come in from the couple.

Gauahar also remained under spotlight because of her entertaining two-week appearance at Bigg Boss season 14. Apart from Gauahar, the senior contestants also included Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.