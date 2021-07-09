Gauahar Khan’s Posts a Throwback Video Showing Her Dance Moves

Gauahar Khan’s amazing dancing skills are not a secret for anyone. The actress has made it a point to prove it time and again. Today, Gauahar posted a video on her Instagram account flaunting her dance moves on the remix version of the song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi. The number is originally from the 1973 film Jheel Ke Us Paar and was picturised on Mumtaz.

The caption of the post read, “Well…I Just had to.” Gauahar has also mentioned in the caption that it is a throwback Reel from Russia, where she went on a honeymoon with her husband Zaid Darbar. The actress looked beautiful and gave on-point expressions in the video. Fans immediately started flooding the comment section with praises.

Yesterday, Gauahar shared another picture from her Moscow vacation. This one is a bit special as it the day marks one year anniversary of the Zaid meeting Gauahar for the first time. “Alhamdulillah. It’s been exactly a year since the day Zaid spotted me. Hehehe. The best gift Allah has given me. Allah humma baarik lahu. Thank you, Jaanu for spotting me. Hahahaha. Zaid Darbar, you are my man."

Gauahar married Zaid on December 25 last year. It was an intimate affair with close friends and relatives in attendance.

Gauahar made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role in the film. She was last seen in the Amazon Prime original series Tandav. The show was released in January 2021.

