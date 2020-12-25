Gauahar Khan's Would-be Father-in-law Ismail Darbar Sings 'Tadap Tadap Ke' at Her Mehndi Ceremony

Gauahar Khan’s wedding festivities are going on in full swing, and by the looks of online videos and photos from the ceremonies, she and fiance Zaid Darbar seem to be having a blast at the pre-wedding festivities before they get hitched on Christmas.

In a new video, which has now gone viral, Gauahar's would-be father-in-law, music composer Ismail Darbar is singing the iconic song 'Tadap Tadap Ke' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's timeless classic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam at her Mehndi ceremony. Gauahar and Zaid can also be seen lip-syncing with him. Ismail composed the music for the film.

For the Mehndi ceremony, Gauahar and Zaid were dressed in matching teal blue outfits. Gauahar wore a tea garara and a kurti which she teamed with a net dupatta. She sported minimal makeup, wore a mathapatti, heavy earrings, and necklace to complete the look. Zaid complemented his bride-to-be in a teal kurta pajama set with a matching embroidered Nehru jacket over it.

Gauahar and Zaid, who have been dating for some time, announced their wedding date in an Instagram post. "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," read an excerpt from the post.