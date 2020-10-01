Gauhar Khan to Make Rules in Bigg Boss 14, Farhan Akhtar Slams 'Fake' Report

Bigg Boss 14 is just a few days away from its premiere and former contestants Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan have got fans excited by announcing exciting challenges or the contestants of the upcoming season. Joining them is Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. In a new promo, Gauahar Khan says that she has been following rules in the previous seasons but for BB14 she will make rules.

Colors TV shared the promo on Twitter writing, "Iss baar sirf rules nibhayengi nahi, banyengi."

Bollywood actor-producer-director Farhan Akhtar has dubbed media report as fake that claimed he has employed the services of late Sushant Singh Rajput's house staffer Keshav at his residence. Farhan took to social media to clear that the person being named in media, believed to to Sushant's cook, is not working for him.

"I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true (sic)," wrote Farhan about media report claiming that Keshav is currently working for him.

There has been a lot of speculation about Aditya Chopra planning to make a biopic on his late father, the legendary Yash Chopra. A report in IWMBUZZ.com by senior film journalist Subhash K Jha suggested that a grand biopic on the founding father of the Yash Raj Films is being planned by the banner as it recently clocked 50 glorious years of its establishment.

However, YRF's official spokesperson dismissed the news as untrue. “This is a baseless rumour. There are absolutely no plans to make a biopic on Yash Chopra ji," the spokesperson added.

Responding to a summon issued by the Mumbai Police in connection with a rape case filed against him by actress Payal Ghosh, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrived at Versova station for questioning on Thursday. Anurag has been asked to appear before the police for further probe into the case registered against him nine days back.

An FIR was registered against Anurag on September 22 after the actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police, the official said. In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Anurag raped her in 2013.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she and husband John Legend have lost their baby. The 34-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share the heartbreaking news. She revealed that doctors "were never able to stop the bleeding" despite "bags and bags of blood transfusions". Teigen was hospitalised on Sunday night after enduring a month of bleeding due to having a weak placenta.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," her statement continued. "To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

