Gaurav Chopra Ties The Knot With Hitisha Cheranda In A Private Wedding Ceremony
Television actor Gaurav Chopra is now married. The ex Bigg Boss contestant tied the knot to Hitisha Cheranda in an intimate ceremony which was attended by only close friends and family members.
Television actor Gaurav Chopra is now married. The ex Bigg Boss contestant tied the knot to Hitisha Cheranda in an intimate ceremony which was attended by only close friends and family members.
The actor was dressed in an off-white sherwani for the big night, while the bride looked resplendent in a red and gold lehenga. The actor, who has appeared in television shows including Uttaran, Doli Armano Ki and Left Right Left, had impressed many with his calm and composure in the conflict-ridden television show Bigg Boss.
#weddingbells it is for #GauravChopra and #HitishaCheranda ❇ #GauravChopraa #leftrightleft #abhimanyuraichauhan #aisadeshaimera #adhm #BB10 #BiggBoss10 #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #Uttaran #raghuvendraprathaprathore #kördüğüm #saddahaq #abhaysinghranawat #FourPlay #actor #bollywood #television #India #GauravChopraWedding
Gaurav also took to Instagram to share a photo of him as a groom and wrote, "There you go! Seeking your love n blessings."
Television actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal also attended the wedding ceremony which was held in Delhi.
KarNish @realkaranmehra @missnisharawal KarNish At Gaurav Chopra Wedding Function!! Love U To Moon and back ❤️ Stay blessed always ❤️ @realkaranmehra @missnisharawal @aj_mehra53 @kunal_mehra_photography @bellamehra @laxmirawal @kavishmehra @teamkaranmehra #karnish #karanmehra #nisha_rawal #cuties #couplegoals #no1likethem #luvthemendlessly #best #love #favourite #madedoreachother #lotsoflove #heartbeats #wedding #gauravwedshitisha
Nothing Is Impossible For Pure Love ❤️ @realkaranmehra @missnisharawal Beginning the week with Super cute Selfie of KarNish Most Adorable and loving couple ❤️ There's No one like U ❤️ Love U To Moon and back Stay blessed always @realkaranmehra @missnisharawal @aj_mehra53 @kunal_mehra_photography @bellamehra @laxmirawal @kavishmehra @teamkaranmehra @rohitkverma #karnish #karanmehra #nisha_rawal #cuties #couplegoals #no1likethem #luvthemendlessly #best #love #favourite #madedoreachother #lotsoflove #heartbeats #delhidiaries #function
He has also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with ex girlfriend Mouni Roy and in Nach Baliye with the then-girlfriend Narayani Shastri.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes