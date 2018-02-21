Gaurav Chopra Ties The Knot With Hitisha Cheranda In A Private Wedding Ceremony

A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@gauravchopraa_fc) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:06am PST

Television actor Gaurav Chopra is now married. The ex Bigg Boss contestant tied the knot with Hitisha Cheranda in an intimate ceremony which was attended by only close friends and family members.The actor was dressed in an off-white sherwani for the big night, while the bride looked resplendent in a red and gold lehenga. The actor, who has appeared in television shows including Uttaran, Doli Armano Ki and Left Right Left, had impressed many with his calm and composure in the conflict-ridden television show Bigg Boss.Gaurav also took to Instagram to share a photo of him as a groom and wrote, "There you go! Seeking your love n blessings."Television actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal also attended the wedding ceremony which was held in Delhi.He has also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with ex girlfriend Mouni Roy and in Nach Baliye with the then-girlfriend Narayani Shastri.