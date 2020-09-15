Gaurav Chopraa Welcomes Baby Boy with Wife Hitisha After Losing Both His Parents Amid Covid-19

TV actor Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha Cheranda welcomed a baby boy. The proud daddy took to his social media handle to break the good news in the cutest possible way. He shared a picture of the nameplate of his home and wrote, “19-08-2020... 29-08-2020….14-09-2020... Enlightenment in three dates.. The meaning of life, explained in this short span of time... a roller coaster ride, a cycle... never ending... an emotional and physical test... and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today… Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door... everything changed ! thank you for your love and blessings… it’s been my strength (sic).”

In an interview with the TOI, the actor revealed that his wife gave birth to a baby boy in her hometown Bengaluru. He was quoted saying, “The last few months have been extremely tough for my family and me. But becoming a father feels like divine intervention from God. Just when you have seen both your parents pass away, and have gone through a tumultuous journey, to see another life come to your home, makes you feel so blessed.”

Gaurav also opened up about how his parents were excited to become grandparents and wanted him to take care of the mother and baby. But the actor chose to stay with his parents as they were infected with COVID-19. The actor lost both his parents during previous months. He said that’s why he couldn’t share the good news earlier.

The actor is in Bengaluru for the past few days. He is thankful to god as his wife and baby are healthy and doing well. The actor has started thinking of the name of the baby and is all set to fulfil a father’s duties.