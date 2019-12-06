Gaurav Gera Apologizes to Neha Kakkar for Body Shaming Singer in Comedy Video
Comedian Gaurav Gera was called out by Neha's brother Tony Kakkar for making fun of his sister during a comic act on TV recently.
Mimicry, imitation are common tools used by comedians to make people laugh. While this might hurt a some people, mockery has become a new style of comedy for a lot of performers.
Popular comedian Gaurav Gera recently poked fun at singer Neha Kakkar on a show. The act included comedian Kiku Sharda and another actor who impersonated the singer. While Gaurav might have not intended to hurt her, the comedian ended up making comments on her face, height, singing talent and a lot more in the video. This ended up hurting Neha and her family, who have gone through their bit of struggle to reach a certain platform today.
Neha's brother, singer and music director Tony Kakkar, took to Instagram to share the video and give a call out the comedian for making fun of his sister.
He wrote, "This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl, my sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape. Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us?"
Now, in a conversation with the Times of India, Gera has apologized to the Neha Kakkar, saying, "I would not want to hurt her because I am a fan of hers. I love the way she sings and her songs are definitely parties ki jaan (her songs add fun to the party). Even if I don't know her personally, we share greetings with each other whenever we meet. Her talent is totally appreciated, I am nobody to prove it to her. She has 30 million followers on Instagram who are there to prove her that how much they love her."
In his apology, he said, "My idea was not to hurt her. She is fantastic, a rockstar and she doesn't need me to say it. I didn't even know about the height part, and I myself don't have an average height. Kiku is short heighted… I have always tried to stay away from controversy. I have tried my best to even stay away from shows on TV. Even during the shoot we kept saying where we felt it is going overboard.. I would like to apologise to her and I love her. She is fantastic."
Neha, who is one of the most popular Bollywood singers currently, had posted on Instagram on Thursday, asking her fans to move on from the incident.
