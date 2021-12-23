Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Kapadia Flirts With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, Wins the Internet

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia continue to come closer as their bonds get stronger in the latest episode of ‘Anupamaa’. After an emotional breakdown in front of Anupamaa, Anuj falls asleep in her lap before his sister takes them back inside the house. The next morning, Anuj tells Anupamaa that he won’t leave her work alone in the kitchen, and the two share a romantic moment. In the following scenes, Anuj just stands behind Anupamaa and experiences what their fans call a ‘khoobsurat haadsa’. Anupamaa’s long hair touches Anuj’s face and he is awestruck by her beauty at the moment. Anuj then inches closer to her and Anupamaa is just not able to stop her blushing.

The scene has gone viral among #MaAn fans who can’t stop the couple’s romantic chemistry. Many of these fans claimed their love for Anupamaa and Anuj through social media posts. Serial Anupamaa that stars Rupa Ganguly in the title role and actor Sudhanshu Pandey opposite her has been ruling the TRP charts ever since it went on air. The show has struck the right chord with the audience who just can’t get enough of the cute chemistry between the couple and the innocent in their relationship.

These moments are so heart warming ❤1st - Anuj saying he wont let her cook alone ever again - him giving her the respect & equality ❤ 2nd - she telling him to clean his ears and him actually cleaning his ears 3rd - Mukku respectfully greating Anu #MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/wsxziQoH2x — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) December 22, 2021

Despite all the challenges’ that Anupamaa and Anuj face, their bond gets stronger with every new episode. Adding a new twist to plot for the show Anupamaa is the entry of Anuj’s younger sister Malvika. While she doesn’t seem to have much problem with Anupamaa living in the house, there seems to be some past baggage that may disturb the growing closeness between Anupamaa and Anuj.

Promos show Malvika behaving aggressively and leaving the house only to make Anuj come after him to stop her. What new twist and turns does Malvika’s entry brings and how Anupamaa is going to handle all this new drama, we will find out in the upcoming episode and keep you updated about the show’s story.

