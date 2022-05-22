Gaurav Khanna Talks About Anupamaa Breaking Stereotypes, Thanks Fans For 'Accepting' Him

Ever since Gaurav Khanna entered Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa, he has become everyone’s favourite. He plays the role of Anuj Kapadia, whose love story with Anupama is being widely appreciated by the audience. In a recent interview, Gaurav Khanna shared his experience of playing the character of Anuj in the show and thanked the audience for accepting him.

Talking about how Anupamaa is breaking stereotypes, Gaurav Khanna said that he feels proud to be associated with a show which is progressive. “This is the new generation we are catering to and these people are going to be the society right. It is nice to be a part of a show that expresses change, we are not taking sides, we are going ahead with the story, showing the change in the character’s life, and showing the circumstances and nuances, what a person takes form it is a person’s sensibility,” he told India Forums.

Gaurav also thanked the audience for showering love on his character and added, “As an actor, I am very happy that Rajan gave me a chance. More than that, the viewers have accepted it, so yes, I am also thankful to the viewers and they accepted the character and beautifully pushed the character because it all comes to the numbers on Thursday and Friday.”

Talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia tied the knot. We saw even Baa and Vanraj taking part in the wedding festivities. Anupama and Anuj are now all set to begin the next phase of their lives.

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television and has also been ruling the TRP chart for over a year now. Apart from Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.