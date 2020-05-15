Gaurav Solanki, Writer of Saif Ali Khan's Dilli, Opts Out of Season 2

After Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in another web show called Dilli. Earlier titled Tandav, the show first made news because of an alleged altercation between writer Gaurav Solanki and director Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, Article 15 writer has announced that he is stepping away from season 2 of the show.

However, Gaurav has said that the decision is not because of an altercation. Talking to Mid-day, he said,”I am developing something else and want to concentrate on my script. There was no fall out. If I wanted to concentrate on my film, I knew I’d have to leave, and decided to do so in the midst of writing season one itself.”





Solanki did not divulge any detail about the other project. "I am currently developing the script, which is precious for me," he added.

Previously, Solanki had expressed his displeasure for being kept away from the set of the show. The writer had said he was under the impression that he was supposed to be a part of the entire process. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan had said in an interview that it was not "the writer's place" to be a part of the set. The actor had also said that it was Ali Abbas Zafar's role as a director to make decisions like that on set.

Dilli is expected to release in October 2020 on Amazon Prime.

