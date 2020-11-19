Gauri And Shah Rukh Khan Open Doors To Their Delhi Home For A Day

New Delhi: From spending time in Hauz Khas Village to ordering food from a local joint, Gauri Khan has some fond memories of Delhi and now the celebrity interior designer and her husband, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are offering a rare opportunity to a lucky couple to have an overnight stay at their newly redesigned home in the national capital. As Airbnb hosts, the couple, who hails from Delhi, is allowing a once-in-a-lifetime stay for two in their redecorated pad, filled with personal keepsakes and mementos from their many travels around the world.

Gauri said the home, where her family still resides, is a reflection of her and Shah Rukh’s journey together as a couple and as a family with their children Aryan, 23, Suhana, 20, and AbRam, seven. This home of ours is where my parents live, where my mom lives. It’s all about that… We have made this ‘nostalgia wall’, where we have these collectibles, like Aryan’s first badminton racket, Suhana’s make-up brushes, AbRam’s first birthday gift, Gauri said in an interview with PTI. There are too many lovely memories of all these years and they are all in that room and I have displayed it over there. This house has been designed over the years, so it is exciting. Whenever I go back there are so many cherishable memories, she added.

The campaign is titled Home with Open Arms, an homage to Shah Rukh’s signature pose, was launched on November 18, and Indian fans can apply for a chance to win the overnight stay which will take place on February 13, 2021. Gauri said her stays in Airbnb properties across the globe prompted her decision to showcase her house as a designer.

For me, the collaboration is about design. It is about me as a designer, who has experienced living in Airbnb homes all over the world. We have stayed in Milan, Los Angeles and I’m extremely fascinated with the whole concept. It is a wonderful experience. To win the campaign, guests have to share what an open arms welcome means to them by November 30 on Airbnb’s website. The winners will be announced on December 15. During their stay, the guests will experience a curated itinerary developed by Gauri, enjoy a meal, including Shah Rukh’s favourite dishes, watch the superstar’s favourite films and his biggest hits as well as receive personalised souvenirs from the family.

Both Shah Rukh and Gauri spent a significant time of their growing up years in Delhi, before they moved to Mumbai with the actor trying to make his mark in the Hindi film industry. Gauri said she still feels connected to Delhi and has some beautiful memories associated with the city. One of my favourite places in Delhi was Hauz Khas Village. There were lovely small shops and designer studios. It was very exciting in those days… like 30 years ago, may be more. I used to go to Panchsheel Club, which was just walking distance from my home.

We have spent so many evenings there, playing games, watching movies and eating junk food. There was this restaurant called Chic-Fish, just ordering food from there. Whenever I go back… now we don’t venture out too much, but still they are great memories, she said. The interior designer added Mumbai may have become their permanent home now, but the national capital still holds a special place in their hearts. Talking about how decorating her homes, including their Mumbai home Mannat’, led her on the path to become an interior designer, Gauri said she has always expressed herself through art.

I have been dabbling with so many mediums of creating art since my childhood. When I started doing my home, it was extremely artistic. I really enjoyed the process. I learned a lot and realised that I really love designing and stated taking interest in my homes… be it Delhi, Dubai or Mumbai. That’s when I realised I’m extremely passionate about it and there was no looking back. She said her design philosophy is inspired by the fact that every element of a home, big or small, should complement each other.

At the end of the day, the design of home should reflect your personality and shouldn’t be alien to you. Gauri is now looking forward to launching her online furniture brand by January.

We are starting small. Online is the future now, we are going to keep price points which are more affordable. I feel if one is competitive with their prices, it’s a great market, she added.