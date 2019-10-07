Gauri Khan All Praises for Hrithik Roshan, Says She Loved Him in War

An important part of being an actor is getting to know the character you play. They are required to get to know the character so well that it becomes almost a part of them, like a second skin for them. It seems Hrithik Roshan fits perfectly into his character for War.

Lately, Hrithik Roshan has been sharing posts of his character Kabir from War with a few lines of free verse poetry based on the character. One of these posts has been winning the internet and it's not because of the post alone.

Gauri Khan apparently watched War and enjoyed it immensely. The producer commented in one of Hrithik Roshan's posts for Kabir and stated she loved the film. She also wished him on the success of the film.

Hrithik Roshan has currently been riding the high tide of success after back to back hits, War and Super 30. After the success of War, he had even said that his benchmark was set higher and that he had learned to trust his instincts better.

Currently, he is gearing up for Krrish 4. The film was announced in 2017 after Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with skin cancer. Following his surgery, Hrithik Roshan recently stated that his father was feeling better and would get back to work with Krrish 4. The film is currently slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.