Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor Celebrate Their Glorious Friendship Along With Their Moms in London

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor are celebrating their decades of friendship in London. Maheep took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring herself, Gauri Khan and their mothers. It is no secret that Maheep and Gauri, as well as their daughters, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan, have been close friends for many years. However, this image shows the wonderful relationship that Maheep and Gauri share with their darling moms.

“Friendship over generations. Missed you, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor,” Maheep captioned the picture. She also used a hashtag that read “Mothers & Daughters.” Shanaya dropped a red heart in the comment section while Suhana wrote, “Awwww miss you guys.” Bhavana Pandey commented, “Love it ♥️who took this fabulous picture ?”

Suhana Khan will be making her debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. In the project, she’ll be co-starring with Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda and Yuvraj Menda. The 2023 film is an Indian version of the popular Archies Comics series in which Suhana Khan will be seen playing Veronica.

Suhana recently shared the teaser of The Archies on her Instagram. She captioned the post, “Ain’t nothing like old school. Grab your gang because the Archies are coming soon on Netflix India.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya will be making her first appearance in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak as Nimrit, where she will be starring alongside Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Gauri and Maheep are excited for their daughters’ acting debut.

Maheep Kapoor, the wife of Sanjay Kapoor, was last seen in Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh were part of the series. Gauri Khan also made her cameo in the series. The second season of the reality show is expected soon.

