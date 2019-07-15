Gauri Khan and Son AbRam Khan Visit Bandra's Mount Mary Church for Sunday Mass

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam Khan seemed to be spending some quality time over the weekend before the new week and its long schedules began. The mother-son duo was snapped outside the Mount Mary Church in Bandra on Sunday. It looks like both were seeking blessings before the upcoming week.

Dressed in a black Givenchy tee and tights, Gauri looked casual as she tied her hair into a simple ponytail. Meanwhile, AbRam wore a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts. He completed the outfit with white sneakers. Both looked adorable as they attended the Sunday morning mass.

AbRam, who looks like a mini version of Shah Rukh Khan is extremely loved by social media. The little munchkin's pictures go viral as soon as they hit internet. Besides being a popular kid, AbRam is also very close to his father, who keeps posting pictures with his third child often.

When Shah Rukh was asked about the same in an interview, as reported by The Times of India, he said, "In the house, he does seem more attracted to me than anyone else. I think he likes me a lot. I play a lot with AbRam and I am a little stupid with him, so he really enjoys it. I've played the same games with Aryan and Suhana, but AbRam enjoys them more. Out of the three kids, somehow he has more chances and time to be with me because when my kids were growing up, they had different personalities."

The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Currently, he is the news for voicing Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King. The movie is all set to hit theaters on July 19.

