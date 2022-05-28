Gauri Khan Calls Her, Shah Rukh Khan's Home Mannat 'Ever-Evolving Project': 'I Keep Redoing Corners'

Gauri Khan is one of the most popular interior designers in the industry now. She has designed numerous celebrity homes. However, she revealed that her memorable design is her home — Mannat. The interior designer revealed that her most memorable project is her and Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat.

The couple stays in a sea-facing home with their children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The interior designer revealed that she often reworks the interiors, including the rooms of the couple’s children. Speaking with Eastern Eye, Gauri said, “It’s so personal and an ever-evolving project for me as I keep redoing corners of the house, including my kids’ rooms.”

In the same interview, Gauri also opened up about redesigning the Red Chillies office. She redesigned the office during the lockdown and shared a look at the newly designed space in March 2021. Gauri revealed that Shah Rukh was involved in the process as well.

“He was extremely passionate, while the Red Chillies office revamp was in process. He had a huge say in design, and inputs about colours and possible uses of the ceiling, and flooring. He took a lot of interest in that project and likes to get involved whenever possible. He greenlit all the designs for the project,” Gauri said.

Recently, Shah Rukh opened up about the design of his home. Speaking at an event in New Delhi recently, Shah Rukh said, “(I Don’t) Disrupt the designing in the house, because she (Gauri Khan) is a wonderful designer herself. But one of the few things that I’m allowed to do, maybe because there is an understanding that I know technology the best in the house plus the aesthetics are so amazing, that whenever I go and buy a television, (I can) put it any room that I want or any place I wish to..”

