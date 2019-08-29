Gauri Khan Captures Daughter Suhana Khan's First Day at New York University

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has enrolled at New York University, and the proud mother could not resist sharing the happy news on social media. Gauri took to Instagram to post a video in which Suhana can be seen climbing the stairs of the film school at the university.

Sporting a white top and blue denims, Suhana flaunts her college girl look, and teams it up with a black bag. "A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU," Gauri captioned the video. She deleted it later, but fans were quick to pick it up and the video has been doing the rounds of social media. Take a look:

Earlier this year, Suhana completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Proud parents Shah Rukh and Gauri were by her side at her graduation and shared photos from the event too.

Read: Suhana Khan Graduates from College & Proud Father Shah Rukh Khan Has Some Words of Wisdom for Her

SRK has earlier talked about his daughter's interest in acting. He had said, "Suhana wants to be an actress and she says that she doesn't want to learn it from me. Which is an amazing thought to have. Because it means that she wants to do the same thing as me but with an independent and a unique voice."

Suhana, alongwith Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, are among the young lot of starkids who inspire a lot of curiosity on social media. Their photos and public appearances create a lot of buzz.

Read: Ananya Panday's Adorable Post for Suhana Khan on Her Graduation is BFF Goals

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.