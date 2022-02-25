Gauri Khan Dazzles in First Public Appearance Since Aryan's Arrest; Suhana Khan Looks Sexy in Black

Shah Rukh Khan’s family including his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana Khan made a style appearance at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash on Thursday night. This marked Gauri Khan’s first official public appearance since Aryan’s arrest in drugs-on-cruise case.

Gauri looked stunning in an off-shoulder black jumpsuit as she posed for the paparazzi at the wedding bash, which took place at Farhan’s business partner and close friend Ritesh Sidhwani’s house. On the other hand, Suhana stunned in a sleeveless all-black outfit. Aryan kept it casual in a white t-shirt and denim jacket.

Both Suhana and Aryan are reportedly preparing for their Bollywood debuts. However, unlike his father, Aryan will be making his debut as a writer, a recent report claimed. Time and again, Shah Rukh has said that Aryan is not keen on pursuing a career in acting. SRK had once mentioned that Aryan wanted to become a director. Now, it seems like Aryan is taking steps towards fulfilling that dream.

According to a Pinkvilla source, Aryan has been working on multiple ideas that have the potential of becoming feature films and web series. Of the many ideas, there have been two plot lines that have been picked — one being a web series for Amazon Prime while another is a film backed by Khan-home production Red Chillies Entertainment. He is said to be working on these with co-writer Bilal Siddiqi, of The Bard of Blood fame.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana has been keen on following her father’s footsteps and pursuing a career in acting. Suhana has expressed her interest in acting in an interview a few years ago and has been studying the craft in the UK and US. She recently returned to India and rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that she might be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar in an Archies inspired project.

