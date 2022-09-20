Gauri Khan Explains Why Shah Rukh Khan's Habit of Seeing Guests Off At Parties Is Sometimes Annoying

Gauri Khan is gracing the Koffee With Karan 7 couch this year. The interior designer, who is also Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, will be joined by her close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday. While the teaser has already revealed that Shah Rukh will be a part of the episode via a phone call, a new report has revealed that Gauri and Karan Johar also talk about SRK during the show.

As reported by Mid-Day, Gauri and Karan will be seen speaking about the parties that Gauri and Shah Rukh host. During the chat, Karan shares that Shah Rukh is an impressive host. So much so that he accompanies guests to their cars and sees them off.

While the gesture is sweet, Gauri confesses that the habit annoys her sometimes. “He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes, I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the house during parties. Others start looking for him, and I feel as if we are having the party outside on the road,” she says.

Meanwhile, the promo of the upcoming episode was released on Monday. The video began with Karan asking Gauri the dating advice she gives to her daughter Suhana Khan. Gauri jokingly replied, “Never date two boys at the same time.” KJo then asked Maheep which actor she would like to do a film with. She left everyone in splits when she said she would look great with Hrithik Roshan. He also asked Bhavana which celebrity she thinks she should get a free pass with.

Karan later asked Gauri if her love story with SRK had to be given a film title, what would it be. Gauri named ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. Karan agreed, pointing out that the power couple had a turbulent love story. Gauri also called SRK during the ‘Hey Karan, it’s me round’.

