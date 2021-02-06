Gauri Khan Goes on Lunch Date with Her Girl Gang Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, AbRam Joins in

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan on Saturday stepped out for lunch with her girl squad Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Gauri was accompanied by her son AbRam. The mother-son duo looked uber-cool in stylish, yet comfy outfits. Gauri was wearing a white shirt which she teamed with ripped denim and shoes. Seema and Maheep also kept it casual for the lunch date.

Gauri had shared the screen space with her girl gang in Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a reality show following the lives of four 'Bollywood wives' and made its debut on Netflix last year. The four lead celebrities were Maheep, who is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and a relative of Anil Kapoor, late Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and others; Neelam, who is the wife of actor Sameer Soni; Seema Khan, who is the wife of actor Sohail Khan and is Salman Khan's sister-in-law; and Bhavana, who is the wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of actor Ananya Panday.

The show also had brief appearances by Karan Johar, Janhvi, Malaika Arora, Arjun, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor and also Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, who are close friends of the ladies.