Gauri Khan Grooves to Tu Aake Dekh Le With Manish Malhotra in a Gorgeous Gown, Watch

Gauri Khan, the renowned interior designer and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, was recently spotted attending a wedding in Monaco with entertainment industry friends like Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others. The celebs were there to attend the wedding of entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick, and they looked stunning. Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories and shared a slow-motion clip from the wedding in which he can be seen dancing with Gauri to a romantic song – Tu Aake Dekh Le by King.

The interior designer looked glamorous in a silver Anarkali gown which was designed by Manish Malhotra. She carried a grey net dupatta with her outfit which complimented her look. On the other hand, Manish opted for an all-black sherwani. Captioning the video, Manish wrote, “Such fun times, Gauri Khan, you are special,” with a red heart emoji.

In addition, Manish also shared a few pictures of Gauri Khan in the same outfit on his Instagram handle. For the caption, he wrote, “Gorgeous Gauri Khan epitomizes style and glamour in our intricate silver embroidered ensemble.”

In case you did not know, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and interior designer Gauri Khan have known each other for a long time and are close friends.

Manish Malhotra's prolific career spanning over 30 years has seen him redefine fashion as a couturier and costume stylist. As per his official website, Manish entered into showbiz as a model, but his love for movies and fashion turned him into a costume design. H

Gauri Khan, on the other hand, is an interior designer and entrepreneur who has designed houses and working spaces for many celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She is married to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The couple have three children together: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

