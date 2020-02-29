English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Gauri Khan Has an Alternate Career Choice Option For Husband Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan's current sabbatical from work and suggested to him another career option to consider. The duo was spotted at Gauri Khan's event in the city on Thursday.

  Last Updated: February 29, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
Internet couldn't stop gushing to Shah Rukh Khan's surprise visit to wife Gauri Khan's event in the city on Thursday. During a media interaction, Guari took a dig at SRK's current break from films and suggested his alternative career option.

According to reports, she said that the actor had a great sense of fashion and style. She then added since he was not doing any projects currently, SRK should ponder on keeping designing his alternative career choice since he would make up for a great designer. Gauri, who is the interior designer of their home Mannat, revealed that the actor even suggested inputs for their home designs.

It was on the occasion of Maison& Objet's 25th anniversary, an event was hosted by Raj Anand held at Gauri Khan Designs. India's leading designers and architect, with a host of celebrities, made it to the event.

A video at the event when Shah Rukh was listening intently to Gauri before following her went viral on the internet recently.

On the professional front, SRK has been on a year-long sabbatical now. In earlier interviews, he shared that the reason was to take some time off and spend it with his kids Aaryan, Suhana and Abram, which is difficult with his otherwise packed schedules.

Last seen in Anand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, no new film has made it to the official announcement, apart from rumours.

