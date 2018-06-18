Gauri Khan Has Transformed Jacqueline Fernandez's New Home; See Pics

While decorating @Asli_Jacqueline space we used wall paper & cushions as an important style component @RalphLauren home .It can transform your space and make it look cosy as well as visually appealing. #gaurikhandesigns pic.twitter.com/TiUkEpxMZB — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) June 16, 2018

Was a great experience working with you @Asli_Jacqueline ... such a great vibe and such positive energy! #gaurikhandesigns pic.twitter.com/C7610xgHNR — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) June 15, 2018

Shahrukh Khan's wife, and ace designer, Gauri Khan has just finished setting up a new home for Jacqueline Fernandez, in a manner that will give everyone home owner envy. Set against a beige backdrop Gauri used branded Ralph Lauren wallpaper and upholstery to create a cozy nook for the Race 3 star.Check out the dynamic duo and Jacqueline's new digs below: