English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gauri Khan Has Transformed Jacqueline Fernandez's New Home; See Pics
Gauri Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez make a dynamic duo.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shahrukh Khan's wife, and ace designer, Gauri Khan has just finished setting up a new home for Jacqueline Fernandez, in a manner that will give everyone home owner envy. Set against a beige backdrop Gauri used branded Ralph Lauren wallpaper and upholstery to create a cozy nook for the Race 3 star.
Check out the dynamic duo and Jacqueline's new digs below:
Also Watch
Check out the dynamic duo and Jacqueline's new digs below:
While decorating @Asli_Jacqueline space we used wall paper & cushions as an important style component @RalphLauren home .It can transform your space and make it look cosy as well as visually appealing. #gaurikhandesigns pic.twitter.com/TiUkEpxMZB— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) June 16, 2018
Was a great experience working with you @Asli_Jacqueline ... such a great vibe and such positive energy! #gaurikhandesigns pic.twitter.com/C7610xgHNR— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) June 15, 2018
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Imran Tahir Rested for SL ODIs as Proteas Assess World Cup Spin Options
- Decision to Ratify Player Contracts to be Taken at BCCI SGM on Friday
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- Anil Kapoor Feels His Niece Shanaya Kapoor Is 'India's Answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones'
- Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Photo With Dad Kunal Will Brighten up Your Day; See Pic