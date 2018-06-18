GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gauri Khan Has Transformed Jacqueline Fernandez's New Home; See Pics

Gauri Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez make a dynamic duo.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 5:03 PM IST
Gauri Khan Has Transformed Jacqueline Fernandez's New Home; See Pics
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shahrukh Khan's wife, and ace designer, Gauri Khan has just finished setting up a new home for Jacqueline Fernandez, in a manner that will give everyone home owner envy. Set against a beige backdrop Gauri used branded Ralph Lauren wallpaper and upholstery to create a cozy nook for the Race 3 star.

Check out the dynamic duo and Jacqueline's new digs below:









