Gauri Khan Honored by Architectural Mag, Shah Rukh Khan’s Reaction Takes the Cake

Recently, Gauri Khan was named in the list of top 100 on an architectural magazine. She also received a trophy as an interior decorator for her work. Gauri revealed in a social media post that she was excited to win an award by Architectural Digest. Tagging the magazine, Gauri wrote, "I am thrilled to be a part of the AD100 list, and to receive this trophy! Thank you.”

Several friends and fans of the entrepreneur wished Gauri on her achievement. However, her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan had the best reaction and dropped a special comment. He, on Monday, took to social media to celebrate Gauri’s win. SRK added a dash of self-deprecating humour as he shared Gauri's tweet. He wrote, "Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain (at least someone in the family is getting awards)."

Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!! https://t.co/zwrawI4zdm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2020

Shah Rukh has always had his wit on point and did not disappoint his fans with the humorous response. Nonetheless, it is worth mentioning that there is no dearth of accolades for the King Of Bollywood himself. His collection of awards includes a Padma Shri, 15 Filmfare Awards and even the highly coveted 'Officer Dan Ordre Arts et des Lettres' among numerous others.

Gauri is an interior decorator and a woman who dons many hats. She is the brainchild behind makeovers to many suburban restaurants and Bollywood A-listers homes and even vanity vans in Mumbai over the years.

After a two-year sabbatical following his last film Zero, Shah Rukh is reportedly back to shoot a schedule for his next. The film titled Pathan is touted to be an action-thriller bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Pathan will also include Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the star cast.

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, produced many projects under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner. These include Netflix's Bard Of Blood, Badla, Kaamyaab and also Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan.