Gauri Khan is Proud of Suhana Khan for ‘Standing up for Herself’ Through 'End Colourism' Post

Gauri Khan has lauded daughter Suhana for standing by her beliefs and airing them publicly. Last month, the 20-year-old had written a stern note where she talked about the ill effects of colourism and other prejudices in society. Taking pride in her physical appearance, Suhana had urged everyone to ditch the thinking that only a favourable height and fair skin colour can make them look beautiful.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gauri has stood in support of Suhana’s comments. “I think it is time we stop discriminating on the basis of the colour of our skin, and I am proud of her for standing up for herself.”

She had opened up about receiving comments on her skin tone from adults ever since she was a child and criticised the notion. The post has gained great support from netizens and Bollywood insiders alike.

Renowned film director Zoya Akhtar was one of them. Zoya wrote down in the comment section: “Thank you for sharing this. It’s only self hate that makes people want to demean others”. She added that one should not take criticism from those people who we wouldn’t want to go for seeking advice. “A racist only defines themselves so you be you beautiful one. You are unstoppable.”

In the strong-worded Instagram post, Suhana had shared the screengrabs of distasteful comments written by Instagram users about her appearance. She boosted confidence in people with her ending line that read: “I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too.”