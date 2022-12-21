Gauri Khan Looks Dapper As She Gets Snapped, Shah Rukh Khan Fans Call Her 'Bhabhi Jaan'

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is known for her fashion choices. Each time she makes her public appearance, she leaves everyone stunned. On Wednesday too, the superstar’s wife was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai when she looked dapper as always. She sported a black top with a plunging neckline and layered it with a white blazer with silver buttons on it. She paired it with a pair of blue denims and looked gorgeous. Gauri also acessorised her look with white and black sneakers and black goggles.

Soon after the video of Gauri was shared online by one of the paparazzo accounts, several of SRK’s fans flooded the comment section with compliments. While one of SRK’s fans addressed her as ‘bhabhi jaan’, another called her ‘awesome’. Check out the video here:

Earlier this month, Gauri attended designer Manish Malhotra’s birthday party in a sexy all-black cut-out ensemble by Australian designer Christopher Esber. While Gauri looked absolutely breathtaking, she was trolled for copying global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Earlier this year, Gauri graced Koffee With Karan 7 when she talked about how being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife works against her half the time. “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his comeback on the big screen with Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Besides this, he also has two other biggies, Jawan and Dunki in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here