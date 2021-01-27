Gauri Khan Looks Stunning in This Throwback Photo from Paris, Malaika Arora Drops Fiery Comment

Gauri Khan lit up her Instagram profile on Tuesday by sharing a gorgeous picture of herself. In her caption, Gauri revealed that the photo happens to be a throwback from Paris. In the photograph, Gauri Khan can be seen dressed in a black shirt and a matching skirt, and a trench coat over it with leather boots. Sharing the picture, she captioned the post: "Nostalgia for Paris... Photoshoot." Gauri's friends from the industry, Malaika Arora, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and others flooded the post with compliments.

Recently, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan opened their place in New Delhi for a once in a lifetime stay on leading travel platform. Located in the leafy neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi, the Khan residence is exquisitely designed in Gauri's warm inimitable style. Gauri, a celebrated interior designer has redesigned her home marked by bold hues, an abundance of natural light from many windows, and an impressive art collection. Richly textured walls, colourful tapestries, and glittering chandeliers cast an inviting glow. Floor-to-ceiling French doors open to an expansive garden filled with flowers of many hues.

Gauri also launched her book My Life in Design. Both Gauri and Shah Rukh have been donating to the cause of fighting coronavirus all throughout 2020. From providing PPE kits to refurbishing their office space into a quarantine facility, they have been doing their bit in fighting Covid-19 with the government.