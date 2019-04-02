Watch: Gauri Khan Makes Hilarious Revelation About Shah Rukh And He Can't Stop Laughing

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are definitely a force to be reckoned with. Between their individual achievements, in addition to their recent honour as the Most Stylish Couple, the two really are taking Bollywood by storm.While accepting the trophy of the most stylish couple at HT Most Stylish Awards 2019, the celebrity interior designer and producer Gauri made some hilarious revelations about her superstar husband.She said Shah Rukh Khan takes hours to dress up whenever they are stepping out for a party. She later took to Instagram to celebrate the win. She shared her favourite moments from the awards night and treated fans to a "little secret" about the actor."For someone who's claiming that he has got nothing to do with style, I just have to tell you a little secret - whenever we are going out or stepping out for a party, I am usually out in 20 mins, ready and perfectly on time, and he takes maybe two or three hours," Gauri said during her acceptance speech.She added: "So, tonight I made a special effort and I took two-three hours and I think he took six."Before Gauri could go on, SRK quickly took the microphone and said: "And I think you are looking very stunning!"Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991 and the couple are parents to three children - Abram, Suhana and Aryan.