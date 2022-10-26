Gauri Khan Reunites With Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar at Diwali Party, See Pic

This Diwali week saw a lot of celebrities reuniting with their old industry friends and acquaintances. While Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Kajol’s photos gave her 90s feels, Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion with Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher made us say Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Now, Gauri Khan uploaded a beautiful photo with Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar from one of the Diwali parties they attended.

In the photo, Gauri can be seen in a printed co-ord set while Rani chose a black-red coloured outfit for the evening. Karan, on the other hand, went with a beige sherwani. Take a look at the photo here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On Diwali, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and AbRam were spotted entering Red Chillies Entertainment’s Office for celebrations. Prior to that, several Bollywood celebrities threw Diwali parties which saw prominent faces from the industry in attendance. While Gauri and SRK kept away from most of the parties, their kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attended most of them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauri Khan is currently hosting her interior design show where she gives a makeover to homes and personal spaces of some noted Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra among others. She was recently seen giving a makeover to Jacqueline and Katrina’s spaces. Talking of Karan Johar, he will return as a director with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, will be seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Read all the Latest Movies News here