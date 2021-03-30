​Gauri Khan Revamps Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment Office; See Pics

Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has given a completely new look to hubby’s Red Chillies Entertainment office in Mumbai. Gauri, who is an interior designer, revealed that she took up the design project during the lockdown and spenta total of eight months to complete the same, in an interview with Vogue India

She recently took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of the newly designed office. Captioning the post, Gauri shared her experience revamping the office by writing that it was a great experience throughout the lockdown and added that space had a masculine and minimalistic theme with a colour palette of black, white and grey.

She further informed that the office has a huge outdoor space and designing it was an interesting challenge for her. She even revealed her priority while designing the office by saying that the ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at the office was her topmost priority for Shah Rukh.

From the images, we can see that a massive wall in SRK’s office now contains a huge canvas and a plush sofa. With a fan following of 3.2 million, the mother of three keeps on sharing photos and posts from her daily life to keep her fans and followers updated. Gauri has also designed her own mansion Mannat.

On the work front, Gauri was seen with Shah Rukh in the finale episode of the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. While on the big screen, SRK was last seen in Zero which was released in 2018. He was accompanied by Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles in the movie.

Since then, the actor has taken a break and has not yet announced his next movies officially. According to the information available, Shah Rukh will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone. The movie will also have John Abraham in the role of an antagonist, while the film is also said to feature a cameo by Salman Khan.