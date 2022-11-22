Gauri Khan Reveals Details About Mannat's New Nameplate, Says 'The Main Door of Your Home is...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Mumbai house Mannat got a new look as the nameplates were upgraded and the design of the gates was changed. Gauri, who was behind the design, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to share a photo where she can be seen posing in front of the new nameplate. In the photo, the designer-producer can be seen donning a white crop top which she paired with a blazer and ripped denim.

Sharing it, she wrote, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns"

Earlier it was being reported that Mannat got diamond nameplates, however, Gauri’s post clarified that.

Take a look:

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan and Mannat started trending on Twitter as the nameplates were changed. SRK’s fans and followers were seen posing with the gate and the videos and pictures of the same went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently jetted off to Dubai to shoot for his film Dunki. In this film, SRK will be seen with Taapsee Pannu for the first time. This also marks his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. A couple of days back, King Khan was in Sharjah where he was honoured with the first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award. He was attending the Sharjah International Book Fair. The actor was felicitated with the award for his contribution to the cultural landscape, and development in the field of writing and creativity.

Besides Dunki, he will be seen in Pathaan, which will mark his comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero. SRK also has Jawan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan lately hosted her interior design show where she gave a makeover to homes and personal spaces of some noted Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra among others.

