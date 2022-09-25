Gauri Khan Reveals She Loves Travelling With Her Son AbRam, Says 'He is Too Much Fun'

Gauri Khan often updates her Instagram feed with travel photos. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife was in Dubai with her daughter Suhana Khan, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Now, in a recent interaction, the celebrity designer opened up about her travel and food preferences.

When asked about her idea of travel and whether she likes to go solo or with her group of girls or her family, she told Curly Tales, “Currently, I love travelling with my son AbRam. He’s too much fun.”

On being asked who is the biggest foodie in the family, Gauri answered, “I think it’s my little one. He loves good food, and he is also becoming a little heavier by the day. So, we have to watch out for him.” AbRam is SRK and Gauri’s youngest kid after Aryan and Suhana.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/W5flwObQW5M” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Talking about her food preferences, she said that although she is watchful of what she is eating, she loves Mumbai’s vada pav, Delhi’s bhel puri, Kolkata’s puchka and Goa’s prawn curry. The producer also settled the debate of which street food is better between Delhi and Mumbai and choose Delhi’s street food.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan recently appeared in Koffee With Karan 7 with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey and talked about her family among many other things. Suhana, who recorded a voice message for her mum also revealed some of her annoying habits.

She said, “My mum has this really bad habit of revealing secrets by accident. Unless you tell her about 500 times that this is the most confidential piece of information, she will accidentally spill it. So we all have to tell her a million times.”

“This one time, I was on a phone with her and I was telling her ‘Promise me you’re not going to say anything to anyone.’ And AbRam was behind her and he was just like, ‘No, she’s going to tell. She tells all my secrets to all her friends.’ I am like he’s 9 and he’s picked up on it. That’s a really annoying thing that she does and I feel like I have got this habit from her but I am not as bad as her,” she recalled.

