Gauri Khan Says Katrina Kaif Has Keen Eye for Interior Design as She Looks Forward to Unveiling Their Project

Producer-designer Gauri Khan and actress Katrina Kaif have collaborated on a mysterious project. Photos and videos of the duo were doing rounds on social media but no details of the project were unveiled. Now, Gauri took to social media to share a photo with Katrina to give a shoutout to her ahead of unveiling the details of their mysterious project. The two looked gorgeous as they posed for a photo. Gauri can be seen wearing a blue dress which she accessorised with a belt, whereas Katrina is donning a printed dress.

Sharing the photo, Gauri wrote, “You have a keen eye for interior design, @katrinakaif ! Makes working on the project a lot more fun and interesting. Looking forward to the reveal! @bottomlinemedia @filmy.mirchi @mirchiplus #gaurikhandesign #interiordesign.”

Take a look:

A couple of days back, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Shah Rukh posing with their close friends and family members in Delhi. In the photo, Gauri can be seen wearing a casual tee paired with a white jacket and denim. King Khan, on the other hand, looks dashing in a blue tee and black pants.

Gauri Khan had also shared a couple of pictures showcasing her recent work in her house, Mannat.

In the pictures, Gauri can be seen posing radiantly in front of an aesthetic corner of Mannat that she designed herself. Gauri wore a blue outfit with a black belt and white heels. While she looks absolutely stunning, what will surely catch your attention is the wall in the background. The designed wall is covered in white marble-like stone laid out vertically but forming a large, triangular shape in the centre in black.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was clicked recently at the Mumbai airport with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Videos of the three went viral as a fan tried to grab SRK’s hand for a selfie. However, Aryan’s calm demeanor and the way he protected his father own everyone’s heart.

